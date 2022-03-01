How Guy Fieri's Love Of Sports Became The Inspiration For Tournament Of Champions

There's no shortage of cooking competitions on the Food Network, but few are as intense as "Tournament of Champions." Hosted by creator Guy Fieri, the weeks-long culinary event kicked off its third season on Sunday, February 27 with an expanded playing field of 32 chefs. They were split into four eight-person brackets, with two representing the West Coast and two representing the East (via Food Network Gossip).

Per Food Network, during the premiere episode, competitors also found out who, within their group, they'd be cooking against for the first round of competition in the "TOC" arena, where the randomizer machine sets the parameters for each cook-off. The first set of head-to-head battles proceeded, ending with four contestants being sent home while the other four moved on to the next round. This style of elimination play will continue weekly until there is only one chef left from each coast, who will then compete in one final head-to-head battle that will ultimately determine "TOC"'s Season 3 champion.

If you're picking up on a few similarities between the premise of "Tournament of Champions" and a few major sporting events, it's no coincidence. During a recent interview with Parade, the cooking competition's spikey-haired creator revealed he is a "huge sports guy" and even admitted that his love for athletic competitions was a source of inspiration for "TOC."