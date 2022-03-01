Instagrams Is Divided Over Trader Joe's Cheese Enchiladas

Many Instagram followers seemed to agree with giving these enchiladas an overall positive review. "I always microwave as well! i love these with some extra cheese and salsa on top," one user commented on the post, while another raved, "This is probably my favorite frozen entree at tjs and I'm very picky. Love them!"

However, quite a few others felt these cheese enchiladas deserved a much lower rating than a 7/10. Some followers prefer the older version, while others simply disliked the flavor. "This new recipe is not good! I don't know if they changed vendors or what, but I really don't like them. The old ones were so good!" one lamented, while another disappointed shopper said they "have tried them but will not purchase again."

Even the original reviewer, @mrs_traderjoes conceded that the product "definitely doesn't compare to authentic enchiladas, but it's convenient!" So if you are looking for the flavor of real, authentic Mexican food, you might want to look elsewhere, or even attempt your own chicken enchilada recipe, but if you simply want something quick, convenient, and cheesy, then these new Trader Joe's cheese enchiladas might fit the bill.