The Adorable Cakes Million Dollar Listing's Ryan Serhant Celebrated His Daughter's 3rd Birthday With

For "Million Dollar Listing New York" host Ryan Serhant, a "million dollar party" for his adored 3-year-old daughter's birthday is only to be expected. While they probably spent a little less than 7 figures on the bash, it's clear that the Serhant family spared no expense to celebrate their tiny joy in a recent rainbow-filled party extravaganza. Shared the high-end real estate broker on Instagram over the weekend, "2 outfit changes, 2 cakes, lots of friends, and only 1 meltdown ... Happy 3rd Birthday to our mini Puff, baby Z (but don't call her a baby...she's a 'big kid' now!)"

Little Zena is the much-celebrated daughter of Serhant and wife Emilia Bechrakis, born on February 26, 2019, as shared by People. The couple were married on the Greek island of Corfu in 2016 and shared their pregnancy journey with IVF before welcoming their first child almost three years later. Said the happy dad in a post describing their long pathway to parenthood, "The fact that we were pregnant – as beautiful as it was – was almost too good to be true. And because of that fear, we loved you as hard as we could from the moment we knew you existed." As the dad expressed his hopes, fears, and joy, he concluded the birth announcement, "We love you now and forever, our new, beautiful, little puff." That love is clearly still here today, as evidenced by Zena's third birthday bash.