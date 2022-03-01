Why TikTok Thinks This Viral Video 'Exposes' Crumbl Cookies

You can always count on TikTok "detectives" to investigate anything they think seems a little fishy. First, there was Couch Guy, and now there's a mystery with Crumbl Cookies ... or is there? In a video posted to the social media platform in early February, TikTok user @traceo5 spotted a suspicious delivery being made to a Crumbl Cookies store. "Ummm...Crumbl you have some explaining to do," they wrote in the text overlay of the video, which has so far received 6.7 million views and some comments claiming that the cookie chain has been "exposed." But has it?

The chain's success has been astronomic in the few years since the founders, Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, opened up their first store in Logan, Utah, in 2017, they explained in exclusive interview with Mashed last October. Now, Crumbl is the fastest-growing cookie chain in America, thanks in part to the brand's savvy TikTok presence, now at more than 4 million followers. "When we say we went for it, we really went for it. ...We truly thought we had the best chocolate chip recipe," Hemsley told Mashed about the company's rapid growth. But is there something other than gooey homemade cookies up this pair's sleeves?