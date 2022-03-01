Instagram Is Applauding Robert Irvine's Beach Workout

Many food aficionados might know Robert Irvine as the host of "Restaurant: Impossible" and a successful restaurateur who made his name running establishments like Robert Irvine's Public House in Las Vegas (via Food Network). Some might not know, however, that the cooking personality has donated a portion of the profits made through his ventures to the Robert Irvine Foundation, a charity that supports first responders and veterans.

The former Royal Navy chef has also toured with the United Service Organizations in support of America's troops and has even earned some civilian military ranks, like Honorary Chief Petty Officer of the United States Navy. Irvine's deep connections with the world's militaries likely influenced his latest workout routine, which has made waves over on Instagram. Over the weekend, Irvine took to social media to show off his grueling beach workout that included pushups, jumping jacks, and much more. Followers loved the intensity Irvine put into his regimen and couldn't wait to shower him with praise.