Costco Shoppers Are So Excited To Grab This Starbucks Coffee Creamer

Social media user @costcohotfinds recently posted on their TikTok and Instagram accounts announcing the arrival of this sweet Starbucks caramel macchiato-inspired coffee creamer to Costco shelves, where it costs $6.99 for a whopping 58-ounce container. While Starbucks fans obviously like to treat themselves to their favorite drink at the chain, they appreciated the fact that this creamer is a great way to get a similarly delicious experience in a much more cost-effective manner. "This is such an awesome deal...This makes for great hot and iced coffee and may save you a few dollars going through the drive-thru!" they wrote.

Many of their fellow Costco shoppers were also excited to see this coffee creamer available at the discount warehouse. "This is my favorite creamer!! I use it in my cold brew and it tastes just like getting a real iced caramel macchiato from Starbucks! Hope my Costco gets this one in soon!" Instagram follower @awhaleofaplan raved. Others expressed their hope that the store would soon add non-dairy and sugar-free versions of the creamer as well.

Costco shoppers who are a fan of the caramel macchiato at Starbucks but don't want to hit up the drive-thru every day — or who are simply intrigued by the prospect of enjoying a delectable caramel coffee beverage from the comfort of their own home — might want to keep an eye out for this popular creamer during their next Costco run.