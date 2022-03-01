The Sweet Reason A Restaurant's 'Closed' Sign Went Viral

Diners at a Southern California restaurant weren't mad that they had to miss out on chef Genji Sato's food yesterday — due to one very sweet reason. Sato is the owner of Sasabune, a sushi restaurant in Glendale, California, that prides itself on making traditional, high-quality sushi, per its Instagram bio warning that you won't find California rolls on the menu.

While Sasabune is typically open from Monday to Saturday, the restaurant announced in a recent post that the chef would be taking Monday, February 28, off to celebrate a very special occasion, and therefore the business would be closed. Sato told Today that he takes his work very seriously and rarely enjoys time off, going to the fish market at 5 a.m. every day to get the best seafood for his restaurant. His dedication is presumably why so many people were touched by the reason he closed his restaurant this past Monday.