Morris Chestnut Goes To Mastro's For This 'Ridiculously Good' Cake

Morris Chestnut was just naming off his favorite dessert spots on an episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (via YouTube). We know that the hosts of the popular talk show are big foodies: Many of their conversations on the show centered around food, like when they debated the right time to eat Thanksgiving dinner and discussed interesting ways to eat Girl Scout cookies (via Twitter).

It is fitting that they talked all about food with their most recent celebrity guest, Morris Chestnut. The actor, who is known for his roles in "The Enemy Within" and "The Resident," is known to have a major soft spot for desserts. He once said in an interview with NewsBlaze, "When I go to a restaurant, I'll read the dessert menu before I even look at the entrees. I love sweets, especially chocolate." So, it makes sense the actor had to open up about all his favorite places to get desserts in his interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.