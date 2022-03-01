Ree Drummond's Makeshift Ice Scraper Idea 'Sounds Like A Country Song'

Food Network personality Ree Drummond is known for her sense of humor — she likes entertaining her fans with funny anecdotes from her life. She wrote a funny story about being lost near her husband's Oklahoma ranch during their courtship days in her book, "Black Heels to Tractor Wheels" (via Showbiz Cheat Sheet). She recalled, "I suddenly realized I was lost on the long dirt road, more lost than I'd ever been before," before hilariously adding, "I remembered every horror movie I'd ever watched that had taken place in a rural setting. Children of the Corn. The children of the corn were lurking out there in the tall grass, I just knew it. Friday the 13th. Sure, it had taken place at a summer camp, but the same thing could happen on a cattle ranch."

Luckily, Drummond was in good hands and her future husband rescued her in a few minutes and helped her make sense of the directions. As dedicated to sharing funny stories from her life as ever, The Pioneer Woman took to her Instagram recently to share an anecdote from the ranch on her story on the app. It involved her husband, ice, his car, a hub cap, and a little bit of country music. As expected, the culinary star had a funny one-liner ready for her fans.