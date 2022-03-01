Crumbl Introduces Fruity New Muffin Cookie To Rotating Line-Up

There's a new cookie in Crumbl's lineup, and it's safe to say fans are "BERRY" excited. If you're unfamiliar with Crumbl Cookies' unique setup, listen up. The cookie chain has a rotating menu that changes each and every week, which keeps devoted customers on their toes. So, aside from their classic chocolate chip and sugar cookies, fans are pushed out of their comfort zone and given a selection of specialty flavors. Or, of course, they can sample the entire batch of each collection.

On TikTok, the activity of taste-testing new flavors has become extremely popular and some users on the app have made it a weekly ritual. Meanwhile, others get more excited for the popular cookie brand's returning favorites than they get when new options are added. Either way, plenty of fans are sure to love Crumbl's latest muffin-inspired cookie, which was added to their latest menu earlier this week.