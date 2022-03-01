This Sam's Club Membership Deal Gets You A Discount, Free Food, And A Gift Card

Everybody has at least one task on their to-do list that they put off until it simply cannot be avoided anymore. Some find laundry to be the bane of their existence while others consider going to the bank to be a major pain. And then, of course, there's grocery shopping, which can be a day-ruiner for even the most die-hard foodies. "I hate it so much. Despise almost. It's crowded, cold, boring, I get hit by carts, everything costs too much, buying food is just blah," one person explained of their hatred for the chore (via Makeup Talk). They did, however, find one silver lining in their trips to the market. "They play really good music," they said.

Unfortunately, grocery shopping is a part of life that is difficult to circumvent, especially since going the takeout route meals will end up costing exponentially more this year due to an increase in restaurant prices. There are, however, ways to cut down on the number of yearly shopping trips you have to make, like buying in bulk, which is made easy with a membership to the popular big-box retailer, Sam's Club. The Walmart-owned wholesaler offers exclusive discounts to customers, giving them the chance to stock up on their favorite products at fair prices. Now, CNET reports, new cardholders can receive some generous perks when they sign up for a membership for a limited time.