Here's What's On The New Fish Sandwich From Church's Chicken
Church's Chicken is a Texas-based fast food chain that, as the name implies, specializes in chicken. Its menu is stocked with items like Texas Tenders, classic Fried Chicken, and a Chicken Sandwich Combo, but now the chain is introducing a new sandwich just in time for Lent that shakes things up a little bit.
It's the Fish Fry Sandwich. This new item will be available for a limited time. It features a square whitefish filet that's coated with seasoned panko breadcrumbs, and it's served on the same honey butter-brushed white brioche bun that Church's serves its chicken sandwich on (via Brand Eating). It can be ordered as a stand-alone sandwich, but if you get it as a combo with fries and a drink, you'll also get some tartar sauce to spread on the bun. For an extra dose of creaminess and flavor, you could also ask for the chain's mayo (or spicy mayo) to be added to your sandwich.
Fast food fish sandwiches are a Lenten classic
Have you ever noticed that fast food restaurants seem to release promotional seafood items in the spring? Church's has their new Fish Fry sandwich, and Popeye's just started serving a Flounder Fish Sandwich. That's because during the Catholic observance of Lent, some people abstain from eating poultry, pork, and beef, opting for seafood instead (via Mental Floss). The McDonald's Filet-O-Fish was actually first invented to cater to Catholic customers who didn't eat meat on Fridays. It's been a success so far — in 2016, 25% of the sandwich's sales were made during Lent.
The crispy Fish Fry Sandwich isn't Church's first seafood dish. The chain is currently also serving up a Texas Tenders and fried shrimp combo meal, and in years past it's offered Lemon-Seasoned Butterfly Shrimp and Crispy Fish filets during the Lenten season (via PR Newswire). After all, who ever said a restaurant with "chicken" in its name couldn't serve seafood, too?