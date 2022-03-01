Here's What's On The New Fish Sandwich From Church's Chicken

Church's Chicken is a Texas-based fast food chain that, as the name implies, specializes in chicken. Its menu is stocked with items like Texas Tenders, classic Fried Chicken, and a Chicken Sandwich Combo, but now the chain is introducing a new sandwich just in time for Lent that shakes things up a little bit.

It's the Fish Fry Sandwich. This new item will be available for a limited time. It features a square whitefish filet that's coated with seasoned panko breadcrumbs, and it's served on the same honey butter-brushed white brioche bun that Church's serves its chicken sandwich on (via Brand Eating). It can be ordered as a stand-alone sandwich, but if you get it as a combo with fries and a drink, you'll also get some tartar sauce to spread on the bun. For an extra dose of creaminess and flavor, you could also ask for the chain's mayo (or spicy mayo) to be added to your sandwich.