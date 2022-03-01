Andrew Zimmern's Secret Ingredient For Tasty, Low-Sodium Food

Andrew Zimmern recommended one simple ingredient to transform their food on the fly in the Instagram post. He said that home cooks should add MSG to their meals for a pop of flavor without adding too much salt into a dish. He recommends mixing MSG and salt together in a 2:1 ratio, and claims that it also helps remove some of the extra salt from your diet. Followers loved the advice and chimed in with, "So happy the MSG nonsense is finally being debunked," and, "No matter how many times I tell people to add a little msg to meals to pack a punch, I get screamed at ... so good to hear a well known chef say this too!"

Zimmern claims that MSG can't harm you and the FDA agrees, recognizing this ingredient as generally safe for human consumption (via Mayo Clinic). Some have claimed that this ingredient causes headaches, sweating, weakness, and more, but researchers have never been able to correlate these symptoms to MSG. Scientists did note that a very select group of people did have a mild reaction to the ingredient, but didn't require medical attention and the reaction didn't last long.

If you need a flavor boost, take Zimmern's advice to heart, especially if you want a low-sodium way to make food taste that much better.