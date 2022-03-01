Jimmy John's Newest Sandwich Is Perfect For Aioli Lovers

Jimmy John's doesn't just want to give its customers a sandwich. It wants to deliver its fans "The Sandwich of Sandwiches," made with freshly baked bread, hand-sliced meats and cheeses, and quality vegetables, according to the chain's website. And while Jimmy John's promises to deliver fresh, all-natural ingredients to everyone, no matter what they order, the sandwich chain is now offering fans the chance to get an extra flavorful kick in each bite with the launch of the new Zesty Garden Turkey Club sandwich.

"Zest" is indeed the name of the game when it comes to this new sandwich, per Jimmy John's chief marketing officer Darin Dugan, who said in a press release that "zesty flavors unite with every fresh bite." But where does all that zest come from? For starters, each new Zesty Garden Turkey Club sandwich is spread with an herb aioli that's made on site. The sandwich, served on French bread, is then layered with sliced turkey, slow-roasted tomatoes, and pickled red onions.