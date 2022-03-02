Eggland's Best Wants To Make Over Your Fridge — Here's How To Enter
March is National Nutrition Month, which was originally a campaign launched by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics to encourage healthy eating. Now, other brands have used the month's annual title of recognition to spread awareness about the importance of nutrition.
One such brand is Eggland's Best, which is known for proprietary, all-vegetarian hen feed that makes its eggs extra dense in Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Omega-3s, and Vitamin E, according to a press release.
Eggs are often considered the "perfect protein," and contain all nine essential amino acids, making them an extremely nutrient-dense food. It's no wonder why, as an egg producer, Eggland's Best is so motivated in pushing its customers to be extra on top of their nutrition this month and to adopt healthy habits — both in terms of eating and organization.
According to SelectHealth, being organized can lead to healthier eating habits. Therefore, it makes sense why Eggland's Best partnered with The Home Edit in order to make the most of National Nutrition Month.
Healthy living equals healthy eating
Entering the EB Better Family Fridge Makeover Sweepstakes gives participants a chance to win $4,500 for a brand-new family fridge.
Through the idea of winning the grand prize package, Eggland's Best and The Home Edit hope to encourage people to live a more organized lifestyle, which in turn, will lead to healthier eating habits. The grand prize package also includes a signed autographed copy of "THE Home Edit Life" book, a label maker, a consultation from both members from the Home Edit team and Dalina Soto, RDN, and 1-year supply of Eggland's Best eggs.
However, participants also have the chance of winning a weekly prize package, which includes a signed autographed copy of "THE Home Edit Life," a label maker, a 3-month supply of Eggland's Best eggs and a $250 gift card for organizational items.
The Sweepstakes is open from now until April 15 and interested participants can enter at www.EBFamilySweeps.com.
Here's to adopting healthy habits and staying organized this National Nutrition Month and beyond!