Eggland's Best Wants To Make Over Your Fridge — Here's How To Enter

March is National Nutrition Month, which was originally a campaign launched by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics to encourage healthy eating. Now, other brands have used the month's annual title of recognition to spread awareness about the importance of nutrition.

One such brand is Eggland's Best, which is known for proprietary, all-vegetarian hen feed that makes its eggs extra dense in Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Omega-3s, and Vitamin E, according to a press release.

Eggs are often considered the "perfect protein," and contain all nine essential amino acids, making them an extremely nutrient-dense food. It's no wonder why, as an egg producer, Eggland's Best is so motivated in pushing its customers to be extra on top of their nutrition this month and to adopt healthy habits — both in terms of eating and organization.

According to SelectHealth, being organized can lead to healthier eating habits. Therefore, it makes sense why Eggland's Best partnered with The Home Edit in order to make the most of National Nutrition Month.