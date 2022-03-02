Sandra Lee Has 'All Sorts Of Emotions' About Getting A Hysterectomy

Chef and TV personality Sandra Lee found herself dealing with uncertainty after she was told about her breast cancer diagnosis in March 2015. According to Good Housekeeping, Lee was taken aback by the update but was determined to learn as much as she could about the disease and watched the show, "Cancer: The Emperor of All Maladies," for several days. She later said, "I started to understand how aggressive cancer is, and I decided to fight back just as aggressively."

The chef chose to keep her diagnosis private, a decision that was pretty difficult for her to deal with. She said, "It was crazy for weeks. I would leave a set with hair and makeup and go to a doctor's office and interview him about treatment options and do my tests." She eventually opted for a double mastectomy and started healing from the procedure only to be hit by a roadblock: Doctors discovered that she had a "life-threatening infection" in one of her breasts — she was advised bed rest for three long months.

The chef bounced back despite going through so much and resumed her career. Yesterday, Lee wrote a heartfelt Instagram post about opting for a hysterectomy after delaying the procedure for many years.