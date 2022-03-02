Gordon Ramsay Has Good News For Miami Hell's Kitchen Fans

The Hell's Kitchen restaurants are based on Ramsay's long-running reality competition show of the same name. In every season, two teams compete for a head chef job at a restaurant. The IRL restaurants mirror the show's aesthetic: One side has murals of fire, and the other is painted in cool blue tones. Between these two sides, an open kitchen stands. If you're worried about the vibes inside the restaurant being as tense as the show, don't be. The Hell's Kitchen restaurants are all about high-energy fun instead of the drama, competition, and "idiot sandwiches" the TV show is known for.

Ramsay spoke to Time Out about expanding to Florida: "I'm so excited to bring [the restaurant] to Miami. With its impressive food scene, Art Deco architecture, and amazing people, they really know how to bring on the heat, and I know Hell's Kitchen will feel right at home." Ramsay has 40 restaurants worldwide, so an expansion to the vibrant and jet-setting Miami scene makes total sense. He also told his die-hard fans about the expansion in an announcement on his Instagram.

Love or hate Gordon Ramsay, he's certainly a force to be reckoned with in the culinary world. Miami fans, get excited, and if you live in another state, don't worry: Hell's Kitchen is continuing to expand, and you can always plan a trip to one of the other U.S. locations!