Gordon Ramsay Has Good News For Miami Hell's Kitchen Fans
If you live in Miami and are a fan of Gordon Ramsay, you're in luck. According to the Miami Herald, he's bringing one of his Hell's Kitchen restaurants, based on the TV show of the same name, to The Magic City. The two-story restaurant will open in downtown Miami in late 2022 at Met Square, as part of a big new development called the Metropolitan Miami Development. It will be a whopping 16,736 square feet, with both indoor and outdoor dining spaces. It's Ramsay's third Hell's Kitchen restaurant: the acid-tongued chef already has two outposts in Las Vegas and Lake Tahoe. More are coming; the announcement also included plans for locations in Chicago and Washington D.C.
The restaurant's menu is set to include some favorites from the other Hell's Kitchen outposts like shrimp cocktail, oysters, foie gras, and scallops. It will also definitely feature Ramsay's signature dishes: Beef Wellington and Sticky Toffee Pudding. As a nod to local culinary traditions, Ramsay told Time Out he will also be serving food with Cuban and South American influences. There will also likely be a prix fixe menu for those who don't like decisions and trust the chef to fill them up.
Ramsay loves Miami and can't wait to bring his restaurants there
The Hell's Kitchen restaurants are based on Ramsay's long-running reality competition show of the same name. In every season, two teams compete for a head chef job at a restaurant. The IRL restaurants mirror the show's aesthetic: One side has murals of fire, and the other is painted in cool blue tones. Between these two sides, an open kitchen stands. If you're worried about the vibes inside the restaurant being as tense as the show, don't be. The Hell's Kitchen restaurants are all about high-energy fun instead of the drama, competition, and "idiot sandwiches" the TV show is known for.
Ramsay spoke to Time Out about expanding to Florida: "I'm so excited to bring [the restaurant] to Miami. With its impressive food scene, Art Deco architecture, and amazing people, they really know how to bring on the heat, and I know Hell's Kitchen will feel right at home." Ramsay has 40 restaurants worldwide, so an expansion to the vibrant and jet-setting Miami scene makes total sense. He also told his die-hard fans about the expansion in an announcement on his Instagram.
Love or hate Gordon Ramsay, he's certainly a force to be reckoned with in the culinary world. Miami fans, get excited, and if you live in another state, don't worry: Hell's Kitchen is continuing to expand, and you can always plan a trip to one of the other U.S. locations!