Trader Joe's New Spaghetti Squash Nests Are Perfect For Easter
At first glance, a spaghetti squash nest may sound like an exquisitely complicated culinary creation. However, home cooks have found easy ways to whip up this item at home. According to Tasty, you first need to cook a spaghetti squash in the microwave until you can easily poke it with a fork. Once the vegetable is tender, you can scrape strands of squash away from the skin to create noodle-like threads, which you can form into "nests" and bake. While this unique creation can make an impression if you want to serve up a novel meal, making the nests takes time and finding shortcuts to the cooking process can make a huge difference.
Luckily, Instagrammer @traderjoeslist recently discovered that Trader Joe's now carries spaghetti squash nests and snapped a picture for social media. They posted the find online alongside the caption, "NEW ORGANIC SPAGHETTI SQUASH NESTS • This is life now with #traderjoes. Chasing only photos of new items and being told they're not coming to my local store. I'm really hoping this is only a 2022 issue! I was told these are available at the Stockton Trader Joe's (that's Northern California!)." Fans couldn't contain their excitement and dove headfirst into the comment section to share their thoughts.
A ton of love for the squash nests
Followers took to Instagram to announce their love of Trader Joe's spaghetti squash nests. "I bought them yesterday and look forward to trying them. Sacramento area," one commenter chimed in. Others responded with, "I just picked them up at a San Jose, CA store!" and, "Is this a frozen item? I need this in my life." To answer the latter commenter, the box states that these are not frozen, but "dried and ready to boil."
The excitement didn't stop at Instagram. A thread on the subreddit r/traderjoes from three days read "Organic Spaghetti Squash Nests — just saw for the first time today. Are they new?"
Indeed, many users noted how new this product is. One said "...I just grabbed a box from the new item section and my cashier hadn't seen them prior to checking out," while another noted "I haven't seen these! I hope they have them at my TJs; I'd love to try them." Another chimed in with, "I've been waiting for TJs to hop on this! I've been buying ones from [Whole Foods] for the past few years." Considering that many people are waiting to get their hands on this new Trader Joe's product, it looks like this type of spaghetti squash nest has the potential to give Whole Foods' version a run for its money.