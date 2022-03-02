Trader Joe's New Spaghetti Squash Nests Are Perfect For Easter

Followers took to Instagram to announce their love of Trader Joe's spaghetti squash nests. "I bought them yesterday and look forward to trying them. Sacramento area," one commenter chimed in. Others responded with, "I just picked them up at a San Jose, CA store!" and, "Is this a frozen item? I need this in my life." To answer the latter commenter, the box states that these are not frozen, but "dried and ready to boil."

The excitement didn't stop at Instagram. A thread on the subreddit r/traderjoes from three days read "Organic Spaghetti Squash Nests — just saw for the first time today. Are they new?"

Indeed, many users noted how new this product is. One said "...I just grabbed a box from the new item section and my cashier hadn't seen them prior to checking out," while another noted "I haven't seen these! I hope they have them at my TJs; I'd love to try them." Another chimed in with, "I've been waiting for TJs to hop on this! I've been buying ones from [Whole Foods] for the past few years." Considering that many people are waiting to get their hands on this new Trader Joe's product, it looks like this type of spaghetti squash nest has the potential to give Whole Foods' version a run for its money.