Twitter Is Begging People To Stop Yelling At Girl Scouts About Cookie Prices

As this year's Girl Scout Cookie season kicks off, Twitter has become flooded with posts by users who are appalled by the harassment and rude comments directed at Girl Scouts selling the treats, an issue that is apparently becoming more common, Insider reports. One Scout parent told the publication, "We have some people say that the cookies are too expensive and they can just buy them at Aldi," even though the members do not set the prices. Others complain about the nutrition of the "junk food" cookies, which another Twitter user explained is outside of the Scouts' control.

Some are concerned about peoples' "comments about weight gain" to Girl Scouts, such as Oona Miller Hanson, who works at a treatment center for eating disorders and is the parent of a Scout. Hanson tweeted that people should not "​​joke that you can't have Thin Mints in the house or talk about your low-carb diet or yell at the girls for 'poisoning' people," remarks she said were "actual things said to elementary school girls." These comments, she said, exacerbate the adverse effects of diet culture and can be damaging to young girls who are learning how to feel about their bodies. Hanson went on to say, "For Girl Scouts, cookie season can be fraught because they are bombarded with harmful messages," reminding people that they can choose not to buy cookies without commenting on their nutritional value.