A Hilarious Tweet Has Costco Fans Missing Food Court Onions
Ah, the Costco food court. Where else can you get a hot dog plus a soda for just $1.50, or a piece of pizza the size of your head for just under two bucks? The food at the Costco food court seems to have an almost cult-like following, with many members having a favorite or two that they always grab on a trip to Costco. Famously, the $1.50 hot dog combo has remained steady since its inception in 1985. Costco's founder, Jim Sinegal, even told the company's President and CEO, "If you raise the effing hot dog, I will kill you. Figure it out," when a price raise was proposed (via Food and Wine).
The classic price has remained even though the combo should cost $3.65 with inflation, reports Food and Wine. Arguably, the best part of getting a Costco hot dog is the option to customize it however you want with Costco's many topping choices like ketchup, mustard, relish, and chopped onions. Fans of the store's food selection are reminiscing over on Reddit about one specific part of the experience.
The onions were removed because of COVID-19
Unfortunately, the Costco food court onion dispensers may be a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Eat This, Not That reports that the condiment stations were taken out at the beginning of the pandemic to lower the number of places that customers and employees had to touch and subsequently clean. Fans of the topping have taken to social media to voice their feelings about the hopefully, temporary exclusion, with one Twitter user writing, "This pandemic won't be over until Costco puts the onions back out for the hot dogs." The Tweet has been reposted to Reddit, with many fans sounding off in the comments.
Some were lamenting over the chopped onions and hoping to find a location that has them. Some commenters say they've heard rumblings that the 'onion cranks,' as they are affectionately called, have been returning. However, many say they haven't seen it yet at their local locations, like one Reddit user who said, "If the people that are saying the onion cranks are back would kindly tell the rest of us what location they are talking about, it would be much appreciated!"