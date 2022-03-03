A Hilarious Tweet Has Costco Fans Missing Food Court Onions

Ah, the Costco food court. Where else can you get a hot dog plus a soda for just $1.50, or a piece of pizza the size of your head for just under two bucks? The food at the Costco food court seems to have an almost cult-like following, with many members having a favorite or two that they always grab on a trip to Costco. Famously, the $1.50 hot dog combo has remained steady since its inception in 1985. Costco's founder, Jim Sinegal, even told the company's President and CEO, "If you raise the effing hot dog, I will kill you. Figure it out," when a price raise was proposed (via Food and Wine).

The classic price has remained even though the combo should cost $3.65 with inflation, reports Food and Wine. Arguably, the best part of getting a Costco hot dog is the option to customize it however you want with Costco's many topping choices like ketchup, mustard, relish, and chopped onions. Fans of the store's food selection are reminiscing over on Reddit about one specific part of the experience.