What Target Employees Wish Shoppers Knew About The New Wage Increase

Target made some serious headlines around the world when the retail juggernaut announced that it's raising its minimum wage to "as much as" $24 per hour, per NPR. Unfortunately, people keep glossing over the "as much as" or similar verbiage, much to the annoyance of those who currently work at Target.

Target already offers a pretty impressive starting wage of $15 per hour. However, only a fraction of its employees will partake in the $24 per hour potential, as it will only be available for those who work an average of 30 hours per week, in certain positions, and in specific high-cost-of-living markets. All included, NPR reports, about 20% of Target employees will be able to cash in on this particular pay increase.

Some employees are fuming on Reddit after witnessing the public relations spectacle in real time. Current Target staffer entergal4ctic took to Reddit to express frustration about the misunderstandings surrounding the big news. "Was driving and heard radio hosts in my city praising Target because of this '24 an hr' bs. I can't even scroll through social media without seeing the news everywhere," adding that people who don't work at Target think the company is a godsend. "Read the fine print people lmao. Isn't what you think it is."

Turns out entergal4ctic isn't the only employee with serious opinions on the announcement. Many others chimed in with similar sentiments and observations.