Kellogg's New Rice Krispies Rabbits And Eggs For Easter 2022 Are Too Cute

Kellogg's is notorious for releasing ... interesting products during the Easter season. In 2019, the company introduced Peeps cereal, which was full of marshmallows and colorful cereal pieces. According to Delish, the marshmallows were "animal-shaped," and the cereal reminded consumers of other classic treats such as Golden Oreos and Apple Jacks (mainly for their texture). And while Peeps are an Easter-basket staple, Kellogg's wants fans to add another one of its brands to their springtime treat lineup.

Additionally, the company came up with Easter-friendly recipes using other Kellogg's products, including an Easter Egg Rice Krispies Treats recipe, featuring marshmallows, sprinkles, and plenty of butter. Homemade Rice Krispies Treats are a popular year-round delicacy, but the recipe added a festive springtime touch.

Now, Kellogg's has announced that it has released three special treats for Easter 2022, and they go way beyond boxes of cereal. Per a Brand Eating report, the new products are already on store shelves across the United States.