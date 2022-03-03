The Secret Ingredient To In-N-Out's Sauce According To Joshua Weissman - Exclusive

To recreate In-N-Out's infamous sauce à la Joshua Weissman, you'll still need healthy doses of ketchup and mayo, which Weissman explained to Mashed is the base, adding you'll need, "One cup of mayo, half-cup of ketchup." From here on out, things get more exciting. "[It's a] two-to-one ratio of ketchup to mayo and then a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce, one diced dill pickle, salt and pepper to taste, and a half a bunch of chives, very thinly-sliced," Weissman said.

Go ahead and add garlic, too, if your taste buds long for it. There is one ingredient, however, that is non-negotiable. "A very important one is ... [an] onion that's been caramelized, sliced, and caramelized really, really deep, like for ... French onion soup," Weissman revealed. "That is essential in the sauce. You can skip the addition of garlic and spices, but you have to have the caramelized onion."

