Gordon Ramsay Has Strong Feelings About This 'Weef Bellington' Recipe

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay certainly minces food, but he has never been one to mince his words. He recently posted a TikTok duet video reacting to another clip on the platform, and let's just say that his trademark personality isn't diminishing at all with time.

In the original TikTok by @calabroskitchen, chef Anthony Calabro demonstrated a whimsical take on Gordon Ramsay's signature beef Wellington recipe. In this version, dubbed "weef bellington," he proceeded to make it inside-out, much to the chagrin of Ramsay. It's worth noting that the original post has 1.8 million views and thousands of comments, so it seems that not everyone is as appalled by the cooking method as Ramsay was. Calabro himself isn't exactly upset about the Ramsay uproar, either, as it's sent quite a bit of traffic his way. "If you're from Gordon Ramsay's duet. Welcome to Hell, we have cookies," he commented on his video. Wondering what Ramsay's issue was with this newfangled Wellington? It all started with the puff pastry crust.