A Chick-Fil-A Employee Had A Hilarious Response To A Customer's 1-Star Review
It's not uncommon for even the best restaurants to receive the occasional poor review. After all, even eateries that are almost always on top of their game have those infrequent moments where something goes wrong, and the diner who bears the brunt of it might take to the Internet to express their distaste.
The service industry has been especially spread thin because of the pandemic, which has brought on added problems. The National Restaurant Association reported back in August 2021 that, despite strides made in restaurants reopening and people returning to work since the dawn of COVID-19, the food industry was still 1 million employees short of the numbers in the pre-pandemic workforce. As a result, restaurants have had to adapt, with some closing more days out of the week than usual or having shorter hours. And naturally that has brought the ire of some diners who aren't as sympathetic to the root cause.
So, when one customer recently left a negative Google review about how slow the service was at one Chick-Fil-A location, an employee at the same restaurant didn't necessarily get mad — rather, they had a bit of fun with it.
The Chick-Fil-A employee's response was hilarious
TikTok user @saulpur recently shared a video that included a screenshot pulled from the Internet of a 1-star review for the Chick-Fil-A where the 16-year-old is employed. They happen to be in the photo that the reviewer posted online. However, rather than get frustrated with the negative feedback, they turned it into a hysterical video, which followers seem to love. In it, @saulpur uses dialogue from the show "Euphoria" to illustrate the sarcastic displeasure with the fact that the photo in the review appears to make their rear end look rather flat.
"They could of at least edited my booty to look bigger," they wrote in the caption. TikTok users loved the take, and left comments rooting for @saulpur. "Working fast food is so brutal omg," one person wrote. "Y'all are working on something, does [the reviewer] not see that?? Be patient," someone else commented. Others talked about The TikToker's hilarious caption and their lighthearted take on the situation. Ultimately, most in the comments sided with @saulpur and noted that the reviewer shouldn't have taken the longer wait time so seriously. In the end, humor — and understanding — always win.