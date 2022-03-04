Instagram Is Tearing Up At Duff Goldman's Cake Shop Anniversary Tribute

Duff Goldman posted to his Instagram about taking a leap of faith with his "tiny cake business" in his Baltimore apartment in March 2002. He called it the "best decision" that he has ever made, writing, "It's taken a village to get where we are today, but looking back over the last 20 years, through all the highs and lows, I wouldn't change a thing. Thank you to everyone who has had a hand in making @charmcitycakes the best little cake shop in the world."

He thanked everyone who has been a part of the journey, from the decorators to the administrative staff and the customers who support Charm City Cakes. Goldman shares, "You have all believed that cakes don't necessarily have to be round. I love Charm City Cakes."

Goldman's fans rallied around him in support, with a whopping 552 comments on his post, many thanking him for his hard work and offering happy anniversary wishes. One fan wrote, "Congratulations...definitely an inspiration for myself and starting this little cake and cookie business." And another fellow baker commented with a quote of admiration "'If I have seen further than others, it is by standing upon the shoulders of giants.' Isaac Newton."

Goldman's colleagues dropped in as well with supportive messages, including celebrity chefs Alex Guarnaschelli, Kardea Brown, and Jason Licker, who deemed him a "Legend!"