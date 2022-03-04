The Real Reason Wegmans Recalled Its Flavored Hummus

Some people find hummus to be so wonderful, they buy multiple pounds of the dip at a time. However, any hummus devotees who bought the two-pound tub of Roasted Garlic Hummus from Wegmans should double check the packaging. As Food Safety News reports, this product is subject to a recall due to worries that plastic pieces have found their way inside.

The specific markets that should be aware of the recall are "Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia." The product has a best-by date of March 26 and a UPC of 0-77890-26225-2. Anyone with a two-pound container of Wegmans' Roasted Garlic Hummus should return it to their local store for a refund.

No explanation for why such a specific product has been contaminated was given. However, it also means that the refund can be used to purchase either an equally large amount of hummus or two smaller containers of the Roasted Garlic of which you've been deprived.