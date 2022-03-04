Why One Worker Compared Salt Bae's Restaurants To A High-End McDonald's

Salt Bae's in the news again. This time, Guillermo Perez, a sommelier who was recently fired from the London location of Salt Bae's Nusr-Et franchise went to Daily Mail to inform them that the restaurant was basically a McDonald's priced for rich people. He even claimed that the venue's chips were frozen and served with Heinz ketchup and mayonnaise.

For context, a meal at Nusr-Et can easily cost you £630, which currently converts to $833.80. And those aren't even touching the specials, which cost over £1000, or $1323.49. That's a heavy markup if the ingredients are comparable to that of a McDonald's. However, as he is a trained sommelier, Perez's complaint mentioned what Salt Bae charged for wine. "Bottles worth £1,000 would be sold for up to £3,000, for example. Of course you can charge people whatever price you want, but it's pretty immoral when the quality of the food and service does not match the price," Perez said.

His complaint also gave a nod to the toxic work environment Salt Bae allegedly created. Ultimately, Perez was fired after a chef accused him of eating something from the prohibited staff canteen after hours, even though he claimed the items were his own personal food. Salt Bae was previously sued by workers in his New York restaurant.