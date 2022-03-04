Guy Fieri's Hilarious The Batman Meme Has Fans Giggling

Guy Fieri recent posted an Instagram video that has Flavortown fans giggling. Playing off the hype of Robert Pattison's new movie, "The Batman," Fieri adds his own twist. The clip shares the oft-repeated line in Batman teasers and memes as Zoë Kravit's Catwoman softly says, "Who are you under there?" The video follows up with Pattison sharing, "I'm.." — nope, not Batman. The dialogue jumps to "...Guy Fieri, and we're rolling out!" as the "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" intro plays in the background as Fieri drives down the street in his convertible. The video then closes with a custom logo for "The Batguy."

In "Dark Knight," Commissioner Gordon says, "Because he's the hero Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now." And, this quote has since been echoed by fans of Fieri, who have commented on the "Batguy" parody amidst many fist bump and knuckle sandwich emoji. Fans really love this mashup and have taken to Reddit with "Batman" quotes overlaying photos of Fieri and fan-made movie posters which one commenter narrated, saying, "Taking crime down to [Flavortown]."