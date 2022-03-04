Instagram Can't Wait To Try Geoffrey Zakarian's Simple Beets Recipe

Home cooks have found a ton of ways to prepare beets over the years. According to Spend With Pennies, some have roasted this vegetable in the oven, boiled them on the stovetop with a bit of lemon, and even just covered them with a damp cloth and threw them straight in the microwave. Eating Well recommends turning your beets into chips and says you can also eat them raw. While these preparation methods can get anyone excited to try out some new techniques in the kitchen, not everyone has time to experiment with beets in order to find their favorite cooking method. Instead, they can simply take the lead from Geoffery Zakarian, who recently took to Instagram to show off his tried-and-true beet-cooking method and quickly got his followers excited about what they had seen.

In his posted video, Zakarian showed off how to cook the vegetable, alongside the caption, "HOW TO COOK BEETS! Simply cut the tops off and place in a pot of water with red wine vinegar, salt, coriander, peppercorns, and sugar. Cook over medium heat for about an hour. (if a fork goes through easily they are done) Slice up on a beautiful platter and drizzle sage olive oil, forvm chardonnay vinegar, [Maldon Salt] and pepper! Enjoy!"