Dollar Tree Just Recalled Its Family Dollar Goods Due To Rodent Exposure

Dollar Tree bought out Family Dollar in 2015. So now, there are hybrid locations with both logos on the building plus, and the chains use some of the same distributors. But recently, more than 400 Family Dollar stores have been closed amid a recall that affects dozens of products, including food, according to CNN. This recall came in response to a potentially nauseating revelation about the condition of a Family Dollar warehouse in West Memphis, Arkansas.

An FDA investigation found more than 1,000 dead rodents, and the report is quoted as saying the rodent droppings were "too numerous to count," per CBS News. The findings likely didn't blindside Family Dollar, which allegedly had knowledge of its rodent problem in January 2020 if not earlier. (The chain actually captured upwards of 2,300 rodents between late March and mid-September 2021, according to Food Safety News.) In a press release, Dollar Tree stated that this closure cost a whopping $34.1 million in inventory markdowns and product recalls. Understandably, customers were upset at the thought of rats crawling all over the products they were buying, and according to Insider, some are calling for a boycott.