The Real Reason Nailed It! Season 7 Just Shut Down Filming

"Nailed It! Halloween" has just finished filming. That fact may be less exciting to fans hoping to see more of Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres when they learned they finished without filming the final four episodes, as reported by Deadline. While we don't have direct confirmation of why it happened, Netflix and Magical Elves (the show's production company) have decided to stop filming the season during a strike by crew members. The protesters tried to pressure the companies to sign a contract with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

"The approximately 50 person crew on Season 7 of Netflix's unscripted baking competition 'Nailed It!' are on strike for union representation since Tuesday evening," the IATSE told The Wrap. Speaking with Deadline, an unnamed union source insisted, "I know for sure that it's shut down. They'd rather shut down than sign a union contract. They're notoriously nonunion." This situation leaves the show's future in question. However, the four episodes that were filmed are still slated for airing. TechRadar notes that, unlike other Netflix cancellations related to small audiences, "Nailed It!" could boast massive viewing numbers. Moreover, "Nailed It!" is an award-winning series.