Producers Recall The 'Very Dramatic' Way Anthony Bourdain Tried To Quit Parts Unknown

CNN, the home channel for "Parts Unknown," will show the Anthony Bourdain documentary "Roadrunner" on Sunday, March 13. To hype it, the company released a clip in which the co-founders of Zero Point Zero, Lydia Tenaglia and Chris Collins, recount the time Bourdain wanted to step away from the show.

"He did talk about quitting," Tenaglia admits. "It happened like a couple of years ago." The scene cuts to Bourdain at a bar, meditating over a drink. Over the scene, Tenaglia and Collins continue to describe how he asked to see them. "It was very dramatic," Collins supplies. "He was like 'I can't live my life like this anymore.'" "'I'm done,'" Tenaglia quotes him saying. "'I'm done with this. I'm done with you people. Every band comes to an end.'"

Among the reasons for the near-departure was that Bourdain felt he had broken one family and didn't want to ruin what he had with Asia Argento. So, Collins and Tenaglia accepted his resignation. Suddenly, Bourdain seemed uncertain about what to do, as if he expected them to put up a fight. So, they all discussed how they could make the show work.