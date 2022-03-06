Coca-Cola Spill Closes Freeway For 9 Hours

It was ... a sticky situation. On Saturday morning, a semi truck carrying thousands of Coca-Cola products was involved in a collision on Interstate 10 in Pomona, California, CBS2 Los Angeles reports. The impact caused the vehicle to tip over with its cargo, which spilled on the highway, and its driver was trapped in the cabin. Fortunately, respondents managed to rescue the driver, who reportedly suffered minor injuries. The person who collided with the truck was reportedly uninjured as well.

However, the road surface was covered with Dr. Pepper and other soft drinks for hours, CBS2 Los Angeles also reports. The mess was so bad that authorities had to narrow the freeway from 10 lanes to two, which backed traffic up by at least an hour. To get a real sense of the scale, though, one should look at the time frame of the incident and the clean up. The collision occurred just before 6 a.m., KNX News reports, and the freeway only resumed full capacity at 1:50 p.m.