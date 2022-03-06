Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Amanda Freitag's Connection To God's Love We Deliver

Many recognize chef Amanda Freitag from her role as a judge on "Chopped," but according to the Food Network, she has also competed on "Iron Chef America" against Bobby Flay as well as contended for the "America's Next Iron Chef" title. Between Freitag working on a new line of spices and owning a bistro in Dallas (via her website), you could certainly say she has a full plate. Though her culinary career is nothing short of inspirational, some found a recent Instagram post of hers especially moving.

Amanda Freitag recently posted a video on Instagram taken at the God's Love We Deliver kitchen in NYC. According to its website, God's Love We Deliver is a non-profit that provides prepared meals to individuals who can't make their own meals due to illness. Decked out in an apron, mask, and ball cap, Freitag explains in her video that the meals prepared at the non-profit are medically tailored for their recipients. As she scoops, mixes, and chops, Freitag gives a shout-out to the thousands of volunteers who keep God's Love We Deliver going, and, then, she even hand-delivers a meal. Her followers gave the chef her own kudos.