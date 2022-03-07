Why Tom Colicchio Is Still Pessimistic About The Future Of The Restaurant Industry

It's been over two years since the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States and the restaurant industry still has a grim outlook. At least, that's what "Top Chef" judge Tom Colicchio shared in an interview with the Daily Beast.

His pessimism is twofold. First, just when it looked like the industry could start recuperating, the Omicron variant flooded the country, placing more pressure on restaurants. Second, the way that the $28.6 billion the government awarded after lobbying by the Independent Restaurant Coalition appeared to be slapdash at best. Only a third of applicants ever saw any of that money. The problem is that such a small percentage creates an unfair level of competition. "If the guy down the street got a million bucks, they can offer more salary, they can renovate, they can do things," Colicchio explained. "Whereas if you didn't get the money, you're kind of screwed."

This is especially true when you see some of the restaurants that did receive aid. Per Nation's Restaurant News, these included the company that served the France pavilion in Disney World, the caterer of Apple, and franchises of Panera Bread, McDonald's, and Dunkin'. All of these received a $10 million Restaurant Revitalization Fund grant. While other businesses that one would think would receive restaurant aid did get money, the fact that companies associated with such massive corporations got such large grants means that the already highly competitive companies simply became more competitive than a smaller business.