Aldi Shoppers Can't Wait To Grab These Festive St. Patrick's Day Gnomes

Another Aldi favorite Instagram account, @ohheyaldi, spotted the same gnomes and shared the find with followers. Fans jumped into the comment section. "Do I need the ginger one or..... do I need the ginger one," one asked and another shared, "These are too cute!"

Some expressed they have had problems getting their hands on the gnomes, saying, "When will my Aldi get them I was there Sunday and today, no gnomes." But a lack of gnomes hasn't stopped shoppers across America from searching for these St. Patrick's Day goodies.

Instagrammer @adventuresinaldi stumbled upon these decorations, posting them to the platform sharing, "Gnomes galore!!! I love these little guys for St. Patty's Day! You can't beat the price at $8.99! My favorite one is the little rainbow guy. Did you grab any of these this week?" Shoppers are ready to pounce on this find as one user exclaimed "we have to do an Aldi outing together!"

