Aldi Shoppers Can't Wait To Grab These Festive St. Patrick's Day Gnomes
St. Patrick's Day is almost here and some have decided to celebrate the holiday with garden gnomes instead of leprechauns. Walmart has a lucky garden gnome for sale, while Wayfair has an entire section of its website devoted to this green-clad garden icon. Not to be outdone, Aldi has jumped on the wagon with its own take on this festive garden gnome. According to Aisle of Shame, Aldi shoppers have started spotting gnomes for sale during their grocery runs going for $8.99 a piece. The popular grocer apparently has six gnome varieties for sale and fans of the chain can't wait to get their hands on them.
The popular Instagram account, @aldifavoritefinds, spotted the green garden gnomes and posted four pictures with the caption, "St. Patrick's Day Gnomes hit shelves today for Wednesday ad stores. $8.99 each and I believe there were six different ones." It was also noted that Valentine's day gnomes were marked way down. Aldi shoppers mirrored the same excitement of the poster with comments including "Omg! My youngest will be soo excited!! She just recently got really into gnomes," and "My daughter in law loves collecting these in different holiday seasons."
Aldi shoppers are searching for the St. Patrick's Day gnomes
Another Aldi favorite Instagram account, @ohheyaldi, spotted the same gnomes and shared the find with followers. Fans jumped into the comment section. "Do I need the ginger one or..... do I need the ginger one," one asked and another shared, "These are too cute!"
Some expressed they have had problems getting their hands on the gnomes, saying, "When will my Aldi get them I was there Sunday and today, no gnomes." But a lack of gnomes hasn't stopped shoppers across America from searching for these St. Patrick's Day goodies.
Instagrammer @adventuresinaldi stumbled upon these decorations, posting them to the platform sharing, "Gnomes galore!!! I love these little guys for St. Patty's Day! You can't beat the price at $8.99! My favorite one is the little rainbow guy. Did you grab any of these this week?" Shoppers are ready to pounce on this find as one user exclaimed "we have to do an Aldi outing together!"
