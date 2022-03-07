Trader Joe's Shoppers Can't Help But Relate To This Common Impulse

Grocery stores have a simple plan that encourages you to buy more than you might actually need. According to Real Simple, stores place flowers by the entrance to draw in customers, use the bakery section to entice shoppers with the sights and smells of fresh baked goods, and place in-store pharmacies at the far end of the store to encourage customers to walk past aisles of goods.

These tactics truly work. Shopify reports that impulse purchases make up somewhere between 40-80% of sales, while about half of all grocery items get swiped up on impulse. It comes as no surprise that shoppers who frequent grocery chains, like Trader Joe's, have a hard time sticking to just the essential purchases. The store has many enticing goodies that sound even better on an empty stomach.

A user over on r/traderjoes recently went down the shopping rabbit hole during a grocery outing and brought home more than they anticipated. Their post, titled, "Today I went to my local Trader Joe's with the sole intention of buying nothing but eggs and milk..." showed off their haul, and fellow Redditors couldn't wait to share their thoughts.