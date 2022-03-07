Duff Goldman's Pic Of His Daughter Enjoying Starbucks Has Fans Swooning
Duff Goldman shared another sweet snap of baby Josephine and fans simply can't get enough. Recently celebrating her first birthday, the tiny tot was welcomed to the world on February 1st, 2021 when the happy dad shared his joy on Instagram, "Some friends have told me that the love I'll experience when looking at my daughter will be different than anything I've ever experienced and they were totally right."
Clearly, the proud father is proving his own statements true as Goldman, and fans too, love looking at these adorable photos. He just posted some new photos of his adorable daughter drinking from a Starbucks cup and it's garnering some attention. One follower shared, "I told my oldest son that he couldn't drink coffee, because it would stunt his growth. He's 6'5"!" Another parent pointed out how much littles love to imitate their parents adding, "My oldest daughter loved getting chocolate milk in Starbucks cup that matched mine! It was the best treat ever for her!"
Littles pretending to be grown-ups are just so cute.
Baby Josephine just doesn't do mornings
Baby Josephine has a look that just shouts, "Give me coffee or else!" in the photo shared by her proud dad on Instagram. Goldman captioned the pic, "I'm no parenting expert, but I think it might be a scosh too early for @starbucks. What do I know." Obviously joking, we know the toddler isn't actually drinking caffeine. Starbucks menu is known for offering plenty of non-caffeinated beverages, and parents can also fill a paper cup with milk or water as a break-proof baby option with a lid.
And while she is clearly enjoying a kid-friendly beverage, little Josephine might be feeling very grown up with a cup that matches mom and dad. Points out one fan, "Look how happy she is!!" As happy as Josephine is, we think her dad might be even happier. As Goldman posted while announcing her birth, "I'm so in love I can't stand it. I have the two best ladies in the whole world."