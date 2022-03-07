Duff Goldman's Pic Of His Daughter Enjoying Starbucks Has Fans Swooning

Duff Goldman shared another sweet snap of baby Josephine and fans simply can't get enough. Recently celebrating her first birthday, the tiny tot was welcomed to the world on February 1st, 2021 when the happy dad shared his joy on Instagram, "Some friends have told me that the love I'll experience when looking at my daughter will be different than anything I've ever experienced and they were totally right."

Clearly, the proud father is proving his own statements true as Goldman, and fans too, love looking at these adorable photos. He just posted some new photos of his adorable daughter drinking from a Starbucks cup and it's garnering some attention. One follower shared, "I told my oldest son that he couldn't drink coffee, because it would stunt his growth. He's 6'5"!" Another parent pointed out how much littles love to imitate their parents adding, "My oldest daughter loved getting chocolate milk in Starbucks cup that matched mine! It was the best treat ever for her!"

Littles pretending to be grown-ups are just so cute.