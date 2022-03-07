Instagram Appreciates Aaron Sanchez's Women's History Month Post

Celebrity chef and TV personality Aarón Sánchez is doing his bit to celebrate Women's History Month. He recently took to Instagram to praise an elderly cook painstakingly making corundas with the leaves of a corn plant and noted that her unique technique was incredible. He wrote, "Corundas! This is how it's done ... Join me in celebrating all the incredible señoras this Women's History Month. They still have so much knowledge left to bestow upon us!"

Fans were pleased with the chef's latest post and praised him: Someone wrote that they appreciate the fact that Sánchez made it a point to honor something like this and wrote, "How lovely you recognize and celebrate...[these] ladies and traditions...bravo." Meanwhile, former "MasterChef" winner Kelsey Murphy commented on the post and said it was "amazing to see the passion behind food across generations." She also thanked Sánchez for voicing his support for Women's History Month. Additionally, a commentator admitted that the video clip was a walk down memory lane as they wrote about their grandmother making tamales in Cuba and said, "Bless this lady's hand and knowledge."