The Hidden Celebrity Fans Caught In Anne Burrell's New York Rangers Pic

Anne Burrell's recent trip to a New York Rangers hockey game yielded a number of pleasant surprises. First, the celebrity chef is happy to be back attending sporting events with her friend, as seen in her Insta pic captioned, "Let's GOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!! Happy to be in the house!!! I've missed MY @nyrangers !!!! @aurasole @thegarden."

Adding to the excitement, the Food Network personality's photo has an accidental photo bomber in the background who is also a celebrity. The bomber was pointed out by sharp-eyed fans, one of whom said, "Sam Heughan was in the house supporting the Rangers too!!" Another commenter clarified, "hes [sic] right behind her shoulder in this shot!!!"

For those who can't place the name, Sam Heughan is the hunky male lead of the "Outlander" series who has been in New York with co-star Sophie Skelton, according to The Daily Record. Is that really Heughan in the background — or simply some other handsome Rangers fan?