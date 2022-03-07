The Hidden Celebrity Fans Caught In Anne Burrell's New York Rangers Pic
Anne Burrell's recent trip to a New York Rangers hockey game yielded a number of pleasant surprises. First, the celebrity chef is happy to be back attending sporting events with her friend, as seen in her Insta pic captioned, "Let's GOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!! Happy to be in the house!!! I've missed MY @nyrangers !!!! @aurasole @thegarden."
Adding to the excitement, the Food Network personality's photo has an accidental photo bomber in the background who is also a celebrity. The bomber was pointed out by sharp-eyed fans, one of whom said, "Sam Heughan was in the house supporting the Rangers too!!" Another commenter clarified, "hes [sic] right behind her shoulder in this shot!!!"
For those who can't place the name, Sam Heughan is the hunky male lead of the "Outlander" series who has been in New York with co-star Sophie Skelton, according to The Daily Record. Is that really Heughan in the background — or simply some other handsome Rangers fan?
Outlander star Sam Heughan is an accidental photo bomber
While we don't have official confirmation, many accounts point to this coincidence being the real deal. Sophie Skelton posted video from the match on her own Instagram — featuring co-star Heughan — and captioned, "We had a dance party, @nyrangers had a win." In the video, the outfit and seating angle look like a match for Burrell's own Instagram camera grab, despite them wearing team gear hats.
Additionally, the New York Rangers themselves posted a series of Instagram pics featuring multiple big-name fans, including the Outlander duo. Captioned "Packed house @thegarden last night," tagged stars include both Heughan and Skelton, as well as Heather Graham, New York Giants alum David Diehl, and famous faces from the New York Mets and the WWE.
Did Burrell know just how much famous company she had in the crowd, or did the photo bomber surprise her as much as her fans?