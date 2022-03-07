Driver Crashes Through Starbucks Wall In Scary Accident

There's a sign in front of the Starbucks on the corner of 13th Street and Minnesota in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It stands more prominently than even the Starbucks signage on the building. It says "Drive-Thru," and that's exactly what one driver did on the afternoon of March 5, 2022. Except, rather than staying in the actual drive-thru lane, the person drove straight through one of the exterior walls of the building, with the car coming to a stop inside, as only its tail lights were visible from the exterior. In fact, the taillights were actually "inside the building," an eyewitness by the name of Tom Allstot told KELOLAND News.

Allstot is a resident or Sioux Falls, and was driving by when he came upon the scene. "I immediately knew it was a car that went through the side of the wall, and that's when I ran to the front door to see if I could be of assistance to those inside." As you can see from the photo below, there is now a car-sized hole in the Starbucks location on the side of the building that sits just beside the intersection. Details on the crash are unfolding as the investigation continues. In the meantime, here's everything we know about this scary incident that sent multiple people to the hospital with injuries, per Dakota News Now.