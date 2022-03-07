Costco Shoppers Aren't Entirely Sold On This Charcoal Gel Pillow

If you are a fan of using non-chemical cleaning products, then you might already know that activated charcoal has long been praised for its antimicrobial, toxin-absorbing, purifying properties. Some people swear by putting a container of charcoal in the back of their refrigerator to help absorb and neutralize unpleasant odors, similarly to the way others use coffee grounds to deodorize the fridge. Others use it to help keep bacteria-prone items — like towels and dish mats — fresh and clean (via HGTV). It can also be used for personal hygiene tasks, such as deodorant or teeth whitener, per Medical News Today.

Additionally, some people have claimed that adding charcoal to pillows can help make for a better, more restful night's sleep. According to Sleep Baron, the main benefit of sleeping with a charcoal-infused pillow is its cooling properties. The brand claims that activated charcoal is able to dissipate heat, as well as wick away moisture and absorb sweat odors. This could make a charcoal pillow especially comfortable for those who run hot. Recently, Costco has been promoting a sale on Comfort Revolution-brand charcoal gel pillows, and one intrigued shopper was curious to find out if the hype was really warranted before making the purchase. "The charcoal gel pillow is on sale. Has anyone tried it?" u/MasterPh0 asked their fellow shoppers on Reddit.