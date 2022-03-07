The Corn Flakes Commercial You Probably Didn't Know Keanu Reeves Starred In

Since its accidental creation in 1894 by W. K. Kellogg and his brother, Kellogg's Corn Flakes has become a staple of many breakfast tables around the country. Considered one of the most popular breakfast cereal brands in the 1950s (via Love Food), today it's still one of the top 20 most popular brands of breakfast cereal, with more than 31 million boxes sold annually, according to Kiplinger.

From its very early days, Kellogg's has believed in the value of advertisement to sell its products. The company was established in 1906 and in that same year, spent $90,000 in advertising, which saw their sales increase from 33 cases a day to 2,900 cases a day, according to AdAge. Over the years, Kellogg's has continued expanding its advertising budget, with advertisements across a range of different formats, including print, radio, and television, continues AdAge. It's even had ads in the Super Bowl, which many consider the height of television advertising. One such television ad for Corn Flakes, which many people may have missed, featured a soon-to-be-famous actor in 1987.