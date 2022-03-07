Instagram Can't Wait To Try Costco's Godiva Bake-At-Home Cookies

Fans appreciated the Costco fan account's heads-up post and chimed in with, "I hope these are at my Costco," and "Imma need to go find these this week." Other Instagrammers have already found something to love in the treats, such as one who said, "These are the best bake at home cookies ever." Another confirmed that these cookies rank as one of the best, but with one caveat: "Agreed best bake at home cookies ever... but they were far too sweet for me... I ended up cutting out the ganache after they were done and tossed it... but the rest of the cookie was so amazing. Wish they made a version wo the ganache."

The conversation about this Costco freezer find, which contains 32 cookie dough balls per $12.99 box, isn't limited to Instagram. One user shared a gooey interior photo of the baked cookies on Reddit, calling them "amazing." Another said they baked a tray one night at 9 p.m. and had "none left" the following morning. These comments were enough to convince one user to say, "I've heard they're not worth it at all. (Please someone back this lie up so I don't buy them either)."