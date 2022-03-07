This Biodynamic Wine Subscription Comes With A Built-In Community Of Oenophiles

Wine clubs have been around since the 1970s, when the Wine of the Month Club first started. Many wineries offer their own wine clubs, and in recent years, online wine subscription services have really grown and now come in all sizes and shapes, according to SevenFifty. Know what kind of wines you like? Some subscriptions services let you pick and choose which wines you want sent to you. Not sure what you like? You can leave it up to experts at other subscription services to curate a selection for you, or if you're feeling more adventurous, you can fill out a questionnaire and let an algorithm pick your wines based on your preferences and tastes. There are also increasingly subscription services that cater for niche tastes and interests, whether it be wines made by celebrities, women-owned wineries, champagne, or natural wines.

What most of these wine clubs and subscription services have in common though is that once you receive your wine, you're pretty much left on your own. In some cases, there might be some detailed printouts and notes for further reading or a follow up questionnaire for the algorithmic selected wines, but that's usually about it. Well, a new wine subscription service, which focuses exclusively on organic and biodynamic wines, is looking to change the whole wine subscription and tasting experience.