Aldi Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over These Festive Irish Cheeses
When it comes to what to eat during St. Patrick's Day, those who celebrate have certain expectations. According to Food Network, Irish soda bread, corned beef and cabbage, and colcannon, all serve as festive foods that evoke a sense of Irish pride. Others associate traditional Irish beer like Murphy's Irish Stout and Guinness Extra Stout with the holiday (per Delish). Aldi offers a variety of Irish cheeses that can get you in the spirit of St. Patrick's Day, whether you plan to celebrate or not, and social media has taken notice.
The popular Instagram account, @aldifavoritefinds, stumbled upon Aldi's Aged Irish Cheddar, Irish Cheddar with Irish Beer, and Irish Cheddar with Irish Whiskey cheeses and posted about of the find, alongside the caption, "A variety of Irish cheese! Swipe the photos. Which ones will you be trying?"
Fans jumped in with replies like "It's entirely possible we will get all three!" and "I got the one with the Irish Whiskey and the one with the Irish Beer. I've had the whiskey one before and it's good!!" The same post showed off green pesto gouda and Sage Derby Cheese, prompting takes like, "Pesto gouda sounds interesting" and "That pesto one sounds amazing."
Instagram has a soft-spot for Aldi's Irish cheeses
Another Instagrammer, @aldi_mademedoit, created a video post showing off a St. Patrick's Day Aldi cheese haul. The cheeses were rated from one to 10 by, who the poster calls "Mrs." and "Mr.," with the Sage Derby and Pesto Gouda ranking the highest. The end of the video displays a perfectly built charcuterie board with the cheeses, crackers, grapes, and even some chicken nuggets.
Users took to the comments with their own opinions on the cheeses. Replies include, "I got the Sage Derby. It was delicious but I didn't taste much sage which is disappointing because I LOVE sage. I'd rate it a 7 because it's still a very tasty cheese" and "I love the orange beer cheese. I went back and got more!"
Another user, @aldiallthetime, also shared a St. Patrick's Day haul showing off the cheeses. This video post features a cornucopia of green items, and one follower noted, "Spotted the cheeses last night. Shoulda grabbed that derby one I remember it being good right? Lol. Good finds."
Aldi has set their sights on Irish-themed cheeses and it looks like shoppers are wasting no time picking some up in time for St. Patrick's Day.