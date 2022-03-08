Aldi Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over These Festive Irish Cheeses

When it comes to what to eat during St. Patrick's Day, those who celebrate have certain expectations. According to Food Network, Irish soda bread, corned beef and cabbage, and colcannon, all serve as festive foods that evoke a sense of Irish pride. Others associate traditional Irish beer like Murphy's Irish Stout and Guinness Extra Stout with the holiday (per Delish). Aldi offers a variety of Irish cheeses that can get you in the spirit of St. Patrick's Day, whether you plan to celebrate or not, and social media has taken notice.

The popular Instagram account, @aldifavoritefinds, stumbled upon Aldi's Aged Irish Cheddar, Irish Cheddar with Irish Beer, and Irish Cheddar with Irish Whiskey cheeses and posted about of the find, alongside the caption, "A variety of Irish cheese! Swipe the photos. Which ones will you be trying?"

Fans jumped in with replies like "It's entirely possible we will get all three!" and "I got the one with the Irish Whiskey and the one with the Irish Beer. I've had the whiskey one before and it's good!!" The same post showed off green pesto gouda and Sage Derby Cheese, prompting takes like, "Pesto gouda sounds interesting" and "That pesto one sounds amazing."