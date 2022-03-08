Jelly Belly's Latest Candy Boasts A Fun New Shape

When the Easter season rolls around, Jelly Belly products seem to be everywhere. Jelly beans are a staple of the spring holiday, and the Illinois-founded brand arguably does them best.

The company is deliberate with its production process, which Today describes as a sensory experience. The jelly beans are perfectly molded and need to make the right sound before they're packaged and shipped off to stores. The result of this long (and tedious) process is a perfectly flavored, chewy jelly bean.

Whether they're packed into plastic Easter eggs or scattered into baskets, jelly beans make the perfect treat because they're both tasty and symbolic. Their egg-like shape and bright colors symbolize the season's promise of new beginnings, per History.com.

But this year, Jelly Belly is diverting a bit from tradition. The company is introducing a new Easter candy to consumers, and it doesn't come in the traditional jelly bean format.