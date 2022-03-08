Jelly Belly's Latest Candy Boasts A Fun New Shape
When the Easter season rolls around, Jelly Belly products seem to be everywhere. Jelly beans are a staple of the spring holiday, and the Illinois-founded brand arguably does them best.
The company is deliberate with its production process, which Today describes as a sensory experience. The jelly beans are perfectly molded and need to make the right sound before they're packaged and shipped off to stores. The result of this long (and tedious) process is a perfectly flavored, chewy jelly bean.
Whether they're packed into plastic Easter eggs or scattered into baskets, jelly beans make the perfect treat because they're both tasty and symbolic. Their egg-like shape and bright colors symbolize the season's promise of new beginnings, per History.com.
But this year, Jelly Belly is diverting a bit from tradition. The company is introducing a new Easter candy to consumers, and it doesn't come in the traditional jelly bean format.
Introducing Jelly Belly Buttons
According to a press release sent to Mashed, Jelly Belly has created Jelly Belly Buttons: button-shaped, gummy candies that come in five flavors.
Jelly Belly offers more than 100 different flavors for its original jelly bean products. But for the initial release of the new gummy candy, the company chose to feature its most popular, fruity varieties. The Jelly Belly Buttons come in Very Cherry, Grape, Green Apple, Peach, and Blueberry, and they're available in 2.75-ounce bags. The candy bags come in both three-count and 12-count options.
According to Candy Industry, these new candies are gluten-free, peanut-free, dairy-free, and vegetarian, as are other Jelly Belly products. This means that unlike some other chewy candies, these gummy treats don't contain gelatin, per Vegans First. So if you're packing up some Easter baskets for vegetarian pals this season, the new Jelly Belly offering could be a solid option.