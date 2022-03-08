Why Some Customers Are Calling Herbalife 'Nutrition Clubs' An MLM Scam

For those who aren't "with it" and still insist on using the phrase "with it," the trend of loaded teas emerged a few years ago (via CNET). Specifically, loaded teas are colorful energy drinks that promise to fill you up with caffeine and vitamins without the sugar of an energy drink or an adulterated cup of coffee. Their biggest selling point might be that they look nice on Instagram.

Some have questioned how healthy the caffeine doses that loaded teas deliver really are. However, a more recent point raised by Eater's Amy McCarthy is that the entire trend is built upon a multilevel marketing scheme. Loaded teas, she explains, are sold at self-styled nutritional clubs. These clubs operate under a variety of names. But more often than not, they order their ingredients from Herbalife, a multilevel marketing company that peddles supplements. Further investigation revealed that members of the clubs or consistent customers get recruited to buy and sell loaded teas. Then, they are encouraged to form their own clubs. This is the basis of a multilevel marketing business: to sell your merchandise to another person so you can pay whomever you bought your ingredients from.

If that sounds like a pyramid scheme, it isn't. Legally speaking, multilevel marketing differs from a pyramid scheme in its purpose. The Balance explains that a pyramid scheme is to con people while multilevel marketing wants to create a large network of distributors so that sales will be higher.