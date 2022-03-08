How A Ukrainian Woman Used Pickled Tomatoes To Take Down A Drone

A woman in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, was wielding a jar of pickled tomatoes when she brought down a Russian drone earlier this month, confirms a Ukrainian news site. Ever since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, many Ukrainians have been living in fear and uncertainty during this time of war. This particular woman, who is known as Elena, has been commended on Twitter for her quick thinking with the tomatoes. User @LilyinIndiana wrote, "The citizens of Kyiv are an inspiration. They are courageous and inventive."

Others were a little more focused on what exact type of pickles was inside the drone-striking jar. News outlets and social media users had previously reported that the container was filled with cucumbers, until Liubov Tsybulska clarified the object as pickled tomatoes in a post. Why the mixup? As one commenter said, it was "probably a slight loss in translation/culture. Western Europe hears 'pickle' and think cucumbers/gherkins. They forget that pickling is a preservation method applicable to many things."